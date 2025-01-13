Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration: PM Modi's Historic Speech In Sonmarg | Full Video | Omar Abdullah | J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh Tunnel in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant step in enhancing year-round connectivity to the region. During his inaugural address, he commended the dedication and hard work of the tunnel workers who made the project a reality. Reaffirming his commitment to development, PM Modi stated that he always stands by his promises, emphasizing the government's resolve to improve infrastructure and accessibility in Jammu and Kashmir. The Z-Morh Tunnel is expected to play a pivotal role in boosting tourism and economic growth in the region.