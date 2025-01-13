sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bloodbath on D-Street | Omar Lauds PM | Robin Uthappa | Maha Kumbh | Los Angeles Wildfires | Trump's Canada Threat | HMPV |
News / Videos / India / Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration: PM Modi's Historic Speech In Sonmarg | Full Video | Omar Abdullah | J&K
Published Jan 13, 2025 at 4:03 PM IST

Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration: PM Modi's Historic Speech In Sonmarg | Full Video | Omar Abdullah | J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh Tunnel in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant step in enhancing year-round connectivity to the region. During his inaugural address, he commended the dedication and hard work of the tunnel workers who made the project a reality. Reaffirming his commitment to development, PM Modi stated that he always stands by his promises, emphasizing the government's resolve to improve infrastructure and accessibility in Jammu and Kashmir. The Z-Morh Tunnel is expected to play a pivotal role in boosting tourism and economic growth in the region.

Follow: Google News Icon
  • share