Mosque Chief Zafar Ali Called For Questioning, UP Police Arrested 25 People So Far

Sambhal Mosque Chief Zafar Ali Called In For Questioning. U.P Police Have Said Evidence Lacking To Back Mosque Chief's Claims. According To Police Situation is Peaceful In Sambhal Amid FIRs filed Against 1000 Accused. So far, Uttar Pradesh Police Have Booked Samajwadi Party MP Zia-Ur-Rehman Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood's Son Sohail Iqbal And Arrested 25 People Following Clashes Between Locals Opposing A Court-Ordered Survey Of A Mughal-Era Mosque Here And Security Personnel That Claimed Four Lives.&nbsp;