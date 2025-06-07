Former IPS Vikram Singh Reveals How Several Failures Caused the Tragic Chinnaswamy Stampede

In this revealing report, former UP DGP and IPS officer Vikram Singh analyzes the multiple systemic lapses that caused the fatal stampede at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. He highlights issues like inadequate crowd management, poor coordination among agencies, and how VIP interests took precedence over public safety. Singh exposes how the tragedy unfolded, resulting in over 11 deaths and many injuries. This incident reflects not just mismanagement but a total failure in planning, responsibility, and foresight. Why were the warnings overlooked? Who authorized the event? And why was the celebration prioritized above safety? Gain insight from one of India’s most esteemed police experts.