Israel vs Iran: Will Rising Oil Costs Push Fuel Prices Higher? Expert Explains

Israel vs Iran: With the Israel-Iran conflict intensifying, global oil markets are experiencing sharp volatility, sparking fears of soaring fuel prices. Could this war trigger a new spike in crude oil rates and impact petrol and diesel prices worldwide? In this video, industry expert Prashant Vasisht, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head, Corporate, explains how the escalating tensions in the Middle East might disrupt oil supply chains, influence energy markets, and affect your fuel costs. Watch for key insights on what to expect at the pump in the coming days.