Jamia's Fact Finding Report Exposes Alarming Discrimination Against Hindus, Says Arnab

Jamia Islamia University is at the centre of a row in wake of complaints alleging religious conversions taking place at the campus. The matter was highlighted a couple of weeks ago when a student made shocking claims alleging that she was sexually molested, harassed and was being forced to convert her faith by the university administration. The student also filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, following which a probe was initiated. The accusation sparked an outrage in the university with several groups of students coming out in support of the victim.