VIDEO: Kanhaiya Kumar Sets The Stage of Mahakumbh Mahasammelan On Fire With His Mesmerizing Voice

Republic Media Network organized a grand 'Mahakumbh Mahasammelan' in Lucknow on January 8, which has been a spectacular start. The event will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with leaders from both sides of the political spectrum and several religious leaders, who will discuss the significance of the grand festival. At the Republic 'Mahakumbh Mahasammelan', Kanhaiya Mittal mesmerized the audience with his devotional songs, adding a divine touch to the gathering.