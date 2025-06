Open Mic: In this podcast, tennis legend Leander Paes opens up about his journey in tennis and life beyond the sport. He shares the secret to his enduring energy — his parents — and reflects on how he continuously reinvented himself over a four-decade-long career. Paes also discusses the highs and lows, moments of solitude, his love for football, and more. Tune in to hear Leander Paes narrate his untold story in his own words.