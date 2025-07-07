How Ram Kapoor Shed Weight in Just 18 Months | Incredible Transformation Unveiled!

On December 19, Ram Kapoor made a comeback on social media by posting two mirror selfies that quickly went viral due to his dramatic physical transformation. The actor looked significantly slimmer and captioned the post, “Hi guys, sorry for the slightly long absence from Insta. I was working on myself quite extensively.” Reports suggest Ram lost an impressive 55 kilos over 18 months. In a recent interview, he revealed that his transformation was achieved through traditional methods. While there are surgical and medicinal options available for weight loss, he emphasized the importance of starting with a healthy diet and consistent exercise.