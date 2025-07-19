Nationalist Collective Conclave 2.0: Major DP Singh Shows Injuries, Reveals His Story

At the Nationalist Collective Conclave 2.0, Major DP Singh, a Kargil War hero and India’s first blade runner, shared his remarkable story of courage and perseverance. A former Indian Army officer, Major Singh spoke about the life-changing injuries he suffered on July 15, 1999, in the Akhnoor sector during the Kargil War. A mortar blast led to the amputation of his right leg, loss of hearing in both ears, removal of part of his intestine, and 73 shrapnel pieces embedded in his body. In addition to these injuries, he now lives with cervical spondylosis, a bladder condition, and Parkinson’s disease. Despite these challenges, Major Singh’s unwavering optimism and determination have made him a symbol of resilience. He has completed 26 half-marathons, including those in high-altitude regions like Leh, and has been honoured by the Indian government as a national role model. His powerful message of patriotism and perseverance perfectly aligned with the conclave’s spirit of honouring dedicated Indians.