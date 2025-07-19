Major General Yash Mor Shares His Inspiring Journey in the Army Uniform

Major General Yashpal Singh Mor, a third-generation Army officer and UN peacekeeping veteran in Mozambique, offered an inspiring glimpse into his journey in the armed forces.

Speaking at the Nationalist Collective Conclave, he shared how he cleared the UPSC, CDS, and SSB exams on his first try—without any formal coaching. Once considered a "misfit" in traditional classrooms, Mor went on to earn prestigious military honors, including the Sena Medal, for leading counter-terrorism missions in Jammu and Kashmir. After retiring in 2020, he transitioned into roles as a motivational speaker, environmental advocate, and CEO of the Save the Himalayas Foundation.

In addition to his distinguished service, he holds several advanced degrees, including a PhD, and remains committed to guiding and mentoring India’s youth.