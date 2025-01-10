VIDEO: PM Modi First Time On Podcast With Nikhil Kamath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made headlines as he participated in his first-ever podcast, engaging in an in-depth and candid conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. This landmark discussion provided a rare glimpse into the thoughts and experiences of one of the world’s most prominent leaders, as he delved into a wide array of topics that resonate with India and the global community.

During the podcast, PM Modi shared his ambitious vision for India’s future, reflecting on the importance of leadership, innovation, and collective responsibility in driving the nation forward. He offered insights into key moments from his political journey, recounting pivotal experiences that have shaped his governance and decision-making.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the challenges and opportunities India faces in its journey toward becoming a global powerhouse. From fostering technological innovation to strengthening India’s position on the international stage, his thoughts underscored his commitment to building a self-reliant, prosperous nation.

This podcast offers more than just a conversation; it is a deep dive into the mind of a leader who has consistently redefined governance and policy. For those passionate about India's growth, development, and its evolving role in the world, this is an unmissable opportunity to understand the man steering the country into a new era of progress.