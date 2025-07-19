Poet Ashok Charan Says, 'I Speak Words That'll Make You A Proud Indian'

Get ready to be moved by the powerful poetry of Ashok Charan at the Nationalist Collective Conclave 2.0, hosted by Republic TV. Live from Republic Media Headquarters in Noida, Charan’s stirring verses struck a chord with every Indian, celebrating patriotism, bravery, and sacrifice. His emotional tribute to Lieutenant Vinay Narwal who was martyred just seven days after his wedding in the Pahalgam attack brought the audience to tears and sparked overwhelming pride. This wasn’t just a performance it was a heartfelt uprising that reignited love for Bharat and its unsung heroes.