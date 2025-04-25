Pahalgam Attack: Exploring the Shiva Link to Kashmir’s Sacred Land

Pahalgam Attack: On April 22, Pakistani terrorists disrupted the serenity of Kashmir’s Pahalgam Valley, killing 26 innocent tourists. The Hamas-style assault specifically targeted unarmed Hindu visitors in the scenic meadows of Baisaran, just weeks ahead of the sacred Amarnath Yatra scheduled for July.

What makes this attack particularly striking is that Pahalgam isn’t just a stunning valley—it’s also a vital stop for devotees en route to the Amarnath Cave, a revered Hindu shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Adding to its spiritual significance, Baisaran Valley is dotted with ancient Hindu temples that reflect its deep-rooted cultural and historical legacy.

Republic Positive Influencer Vishal Khandelwal delves into the true history of Pahalgam.