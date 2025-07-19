Pahalgam Attack Victim's Family Praises Operation Sindoor

At the Nationalist Collective Conclave 2.0, families of the victims of the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack recounted the horrific events that took place in Baisaran Valley, Jammu and Kashmir. They commended Operation Sindoor India’s military retaliation carried out on May 7, 2025 which struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, calling it a fitting homage to those lost. Expressing deep appreciation for Prime Minister Modi and the Indian Armed Forces, the families voiced hope that such decisive actions would deter future attacks and help secure the nation.