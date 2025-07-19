Pahalgam Victim’s Family Shares the Reality of the Terror Attack

At the Nationalist Collective Conclave 2.0, Aishanya Dwivedi, the widow of Shubham Dwivedi, delivers a heart-wrenching testimony of the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which took 26 lives, including her husband’s. She recalls the horrifying moment when terrorists targeted Shubham for proudly declaring his Hindu faith, sparing her to serve as a messenger of their brutality. Joined by Shubham’s father, Sanjay Dwivedi, Aishanya voices appreciation for India’s firm retaliation through Operation Sindoor, which struck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. Her continued campaign to have Shubham recognized as a martyr reflects the deep personal meaning behind the operation’s name. Their story is one of profound loss, bravery, and an unwavering quest for justice.