VIDEO: Pakistan Loses Balochistan: PTI Leader Abdul Samad Yaqoob Agrees '1971 Moment Has Arrived'

Pakistan MP Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has made a big admission in National Assembly confirming that his country has lost its control in Baluchistan adding that Pakistan's 1971 moment has arrived yet again. Speaking in the National Assembly, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said, “I swear by my heart that at this moment there are 5-7 groups in Baluchistan who if retaliate then they will be granted the Independence and the country will break once again,” like it happened in 1971 when Pakistan lost east Pakistan and Bangladesh was formed.

