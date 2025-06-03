What Did PM Modi Tell the Forces After the Pahalgam Attack? Lt. Gen. Vinod Khandare Explains

Lt. Gen. Vinod Khandare highlights PM Modi’s briefing to the forces following the Pahalgam terror attack. Modi stressed the importance of a firm and strategic response, prioritizing military targets over civilians and learning from past errors. The operation involved several contingency plans and enhanced air defense measures. Additionally, Modi urged the Indian diaspora and cyber community to fight anti-India propaganda, underscoring India’s dedication to a stronger counter-terrorism stance and national security.