Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made history by becoming the second-longest continuously serving Prime Minister of India. As of July 25, 2025, he has completed 4,078 uninterrupted days in office—surpassing the 4,077-day record set by former PM Indira Gandhi between 1966 and 1977. Modi now trails only Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, who holds the record for the longest continuous term in office.