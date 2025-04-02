Akhilesh Mocks BJP With 'National President' Remark, Amit Shah's 'Dynasty' Jibe In Reply

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP, questioning why the "world’s largest party" has yet to appoint its national president. In response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah countered by highlighting the contrast between the BJP's internal selection process and that of family-led parties. Shah pointed out that while the BJP chooses its leader from 12-13 crore members, other parties make such decisions within a small family circle. He also quipped that Akhilesh Yadav would likely continue as the SP president for the next 25 years.