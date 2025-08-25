HM Amit Shah on Constitution 130th Amendment Bill | Full Interview

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, in Lok Sabha, proposing disqualification of ministers, including the PM and CMs, if kept in custody beyond 30 days on serious charges. Calling it historic, Shah said the bill aims to cleanse politics of criminal elements. The move sparked opposition criticism over possible misuse, but the government insists it upholds accountability and integrity. Shah also spoke on the Dhankhar issue and Vice Presidential poll preparations.