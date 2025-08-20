Amit Shah Silences Congress’ K.C. Venugopal in Lok Sabha Over 3 Key Bills

In a fiery Lok Sabha debate, Congress MP K.C. Venugopal confronted Home Minister Amit Shah, raising questions about his arrest during his tenure as Gujarat Home Minister. Shah countered by stating that he had resigned on ethical grounds when false allegations were made against him and avoided holding any constitutional position until being acquitted by the court. He underlined the significance of ethics and accountability in public life while defending the government’s stance on the three crucial bills under discussion.