Amit Shah Reveals Where the Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Were

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered an emotional address in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on Operation Sindoor, where he shared his experience of meeting a young widow who lost her husband just six days after their wedding in the Pahalgam terror attack. Shah said that he can never forget that heartbreaking scene. He assured the House and the families of the victims that justice had been done, stating that Prime Minister Modi neutralised those who sent the terrorists, and that the security forces had successfully killed the attackers responsible for the brutal killings.