Pahalgam Terrorists Sent To Hell, Funding Cut: Amit Shah’s Fiery Lok Sabha Speech

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a powerful speech in the Lok Sabha during the debate on "Operation Sindoor" and the Pahalgam terror attack. He declared that all three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, who were Pakistani nationals, had been "sent to hell" under "Operation Mahadev." Shah presented forensic and identification evidence, including Pakistani voter IDs and chocolates recovered from the terrorists, and asserted that their funding networks had been dismantled.