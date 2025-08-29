‘Congress Shielding Illegal Immigrants’: Amit Shah Slams Opposition For Insulting PM Modi

Amit Shah condemned abusive remarks made against Prime Minister Modi’s mother, calling it a “new low in public life” that India will not tolerate. The BJP has demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi, after the incident occurred near his rally. Congress dismissed the BJP’s demand as a “diversion” ahead of the Bihar polls, arguing Gandhi cannot be held accountable for an unknown individual’s actions, who now faces legal action. The controversy triggered clashes between BJP and Congress workers during a Patna protest.