‘PoK Exists Due to Nehru’, Amit Shah Slams Congress Failures

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on Congress in the Lok Sabha, declaring that "Pakistan is Congress’s mistake" and directly blaming former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the existence of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Shah argued that PoK remains under Pakistan’s control because of Nehru’s unilateral ceasefire during the 1948 war, which stopped Indian forces from reclaiming the entire region. He said that the responsibility for PoK lies with Nehru, referencing the 1949 decision that ended military operations in the first India-Pakistan conflict and allowed Pakistan to retain part of Kashmir.