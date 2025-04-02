Anurag Thakur's Explosive Speech Exposes Oppn's Appeasement Politics

During a heated Lok Sabha debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Union Minister Anurag Thakur strongly criticized the opposition, accusing them of failing to address the real concerns of the Muslim community. He asserted that the bill would put an end to appeasement politics in India. Thakur argued that the proposed reforms were crucial for improving the management and transparency of Waqf properties, ensuring that no group received undue favoritism. His remarks placed the bill within a broader political narrative, suggesting it would promote more inclusive governance while resolving long-standing issues related to Waqf property administration.