Prime Minister Modi's Top Talking Points: Bihar Development To Women Empowerment

On July 18, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful speech in Motihari, Bihar, unveiling development projects worth over ₹7,200 crore. His visit marked a major push for the state’s transformation from launching four Amrit Bharat trains to boosting women’s empowerment through self-help groups. At the Gandhi Maidan rally, Modi sharply criticized the RJD-Congress leadership, hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, and laid out a bold roadmap for a “Naya Bihar.”

The video highlights key moments from his address that are gaining nationwide attention — including his pledge to empower women through 3.5 crore Jan Dhan accounts and the emergence of 20 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis.’ Modi also took aim at the opposition's legacy of failure while promising a prosperous, modern Bihar. From international praise for Operation Sindoor to massive infrastructure initiatives, this rally was a landmark event ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls.