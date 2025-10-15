Bihar Elections: Arnab Reveals 5 Key Factors That Could Decide the Outcome

As the Election Commission completes Phase 2 randomization of EVMs and VVPATs across 20 Bihar districts, political momentum builds ahead of the November Assembly polls. On Debate With Arnab, Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami highlights five major factors that could swing the results in Bihar’s high-stakes election. Meanwhile, the BJP has released its first list of 71 candidates, featuring nine women, with key names like Health Minister Mangal Pandey contesting from Siwan and Ram Kripal Yadav from Danapur.