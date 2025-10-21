Bihar Elections: JMM Withdraws From Poll, Blames RJD For 'Political Cunningness'

In a major setback to the INDIA bloc ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has officially withdrawn from contesting the polls, accusing allies Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress of 'political cunningness' and a deliberate conspiracy to deny them seats in the Mahagathbandhan alliance. Senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar revealed that despite demanding seats in tribal-dominated constituencies like Chakai, Dhamdaha, and Katoria, the party was sidelined during seat-sharing talks, including a meeting with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav on October 7. This decision comes just days after JMM announced plans to go solo on six seats, but escalating tensions led to a full pullout. Kumar warned of reviewing the alliance in Jharkhand and promised a 'befitting reply' to the snub, potentially shaking up opposition unity. As RJD released its list of 143 candidates, JMM's exit highlights deepening cracks in the grand alliance.