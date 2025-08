Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis launched a strong attack on Congress over the Malegaon blast case. Sarma stated that a Hindu can never be a terrorist, calling the "saffron terror" theory a political tool for vote-bank politics. Fadnavis echoed similar sentiments, terming it a conspiracy that falsely implicated innocents. Both leaders alleged that this narrative was created to counter global discussions on Islamic terrorism.