BJP Hits Back At Opposition Over Fake Info After CSDS Deletes Voter Surge Tweet

BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, addressing a press conference live from Bihar, accused the opposition of spreading misinformation after CSDS deleted its tweet on a sudden voter surge in Maharashtra. Highlighting the Modi government’s achievements in development, jobs, and infrastructure, Bhatia countered Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks and exposed contradictions in Congress’s strategy. With Bihar elections approaching, he emphasized the BJP’s grassroots outreach and commitment to inclusive growth. Bhatia also challenged the opposition narrative, asserting the BJP’s roadmap for a decisive victory in 2025.