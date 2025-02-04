VIDEO: CM Atishi Issued Notice by Delhi HC in Defamation Case by BJP Leader

Trouble deepens for Delhi Chief Minister Atishi as the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to her in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor. The case stems from allegations made by Atishi and other AAP leaders, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to lure AAP members with offers of crores in cash to switch sides. Kapoor took legal action, asserting that these claims were baseless and tarnished the BJP’s reputation. With the court now stepping in, Atishi faces mounting legal pressure amid the ongoing political tussle in the