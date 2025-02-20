VIDEO: Delhi Cabinet Full List, Who Takes Oath As Ministers In Rekha Gupta Govt | Delhi New CM Updates

Delhi Cabinet Full List: Meet Ashish Sood (Janakpuri MLA), Kapil Mishra (Karawal Nagar MLA), Manjinder Sirsa (Rajouri Garden MLA), Ravinder Indraj Singh (Bawana MLA), Pankaj Kumar Singh (Vikaspuri MLA), and Parvesh Singh Verma (New Delhi MLA), the six Delhi Cabinet Ministers who took the oath today. Along with freshly nominated cabinet members and Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Singh Verma, Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi's fourth female chief minister at Ramlila Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a number of Union Ministers attended the oath-taking ceremony.