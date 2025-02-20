Delhi Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: Rekha Gupta Keeps Home Ministry, Parvesh Gets 3 Ministries

After Rekha Gupta took charge as Delhi's new chief minister, the portfolios are now out. Shortly after taking oath, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta retained the charge of the Home and Finance departments. Deputy CM Parvesh Verma has been allotted 3 ministries- the Education, PWD, and Transport ministries. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on the other hand, has been handed the health ministry. Six BJP MLAs— Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh took the oath along with Rekha Gupta.