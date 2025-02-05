VIDEO: Slow Start To Delhi Assembly Elections, 8.1% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM | Delhi Elections 2025

The high-stakes Delhi election is underway in 70 Assembly constituencies. President Droupadi Murmu, Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi have cast their votes. In the triangular contest between the AAP, the BJP, and the Congress, the ruling party aims for a third consecutive term, while the saffron party hopes to make a return to power after 25 years, and the grand old party strives to make a comeback. An FIR has been registered against AAP’s Amanatullah Khan for poll code violation on the eve of the election.