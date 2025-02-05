VIDEO: President Droupadi Murmu Casts Her Vote In Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The voting for the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly commenced at 7 am on Wednesday, morning and is currently underway. Since early morning, long queues of voters were visible outside the polling booths. Meanwhile, prominent dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Delhi LG VK Saxena, among other, have also exercised their right to vote.