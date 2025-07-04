ED on National Herald Case: ₹2000 Crore Issue Explained

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is actively investigating the National Herald case, a major controversy involving alleged financial misconduct exceeding ₹2,000 crore. At the heart of the probe is the transfer of assets from the now-defunct National Herald newspaper to Young Indian Pvt. Ltd., a company associated with top Congress leaders. The ED is examining potential breaches of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with new summons and testimonies coming to light. This video unpacks the ₹2,000 crore case, the main individuals involved, and the broader legal and political ramifications in India.