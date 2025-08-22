Video: EPS Storm Over 100 Constituencies Across 34 Days

Tamil Nadu’s 2026 polls heat up as AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami races across the state, covering 100 constituencies in just 34 days. From dawn-to-dusk roadshows to late-night rallies, EPS draws massive crowds with his #ByeByeStalin call. Targeting women, youth, and rural voters, he rides on anti-incumbency to challenge DMK’s hold. Projecting himself as AIADMK’s undisputed leader, EPS is determined to reclaim the state’s future. Will this whirlwind campaign alter the course of Tamil Nadu politics?