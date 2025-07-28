Gaurav Gogoi Questions Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor Details

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to take accountability for the Pahalgam attack, demanding answers on Pakistan’s role and foreign backing. Rajnath Singh responded with a strong statement, declaring “enough is enough” and invoking the ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ to stress India’s resolve, linking it to past attacks.

Parliament proceedings saw repeated adjournments as the opposition pressed for debates on key issues, underlining the charged political atmosphere. This video captures the heated exchanges, the government’s defense, and the opposition’s calls for accountability.