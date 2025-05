Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of visiting Pakistan at the invitation of the ISI, leading to a sharp exchange between them. Gaurav Gogoi vehemently denied the claims, labeling them “nonsense” and questioning Sarma’s mental condition. Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the Assam government has documentary proof backing the allegations and vowed to release all evidence by September 10 after thorough verification.