India's Bullet Train Vision: How Japan's 'Shinkansen' Gift Enhances Indian Railways

Japan will donate two Shinkansen train sets—the E5 and E3 series—to India at no cost, as reported by The Japan Times on Tuesday. This initiative is part of efforts to aid the testing and inspection of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, which is under construction.

The donated trains are expected to arrive by early 2026 and will be equipped with specialized inspection tools. Their main purpose will be to collect crucial operational data, particularly in relation to India’s tough environmental conditions, including extreme heat and dust.

While the advanced E10 series is being considered for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, it won’t be ready by the time the corridor partially opens in August 2027. Testing the E5 and E3 models will help India establish a reliable high-speed rail system, while also giving Japan the opportunity to fine-tune the design of the upcoming E10 series—a next-generation Shinkansen that both countries plan to introduce by the early 2030s.