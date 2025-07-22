Jagdeep Dhankhar and His Past Political Controversies Before Quitting as Vice President

Take a closer look at the turbulent political career of Jagdeep Dhankhar, India’s 14th Vice President. Known for frequent confrontations with the opposition during his tenure as Rajya Sabha Chairman, Dhankhar often sparked debate with his outspoken views on judicial independence, student activism, and national security. His earlier role as West Bengal Governor saw repeated clashes with CM Mamata Banerjee, earning him a reputation as the “real opposition leader.” From a no-confidence motion to his surprise resignation in July 2025—officially for health reasons but widely speculated otherwise—Dhankhar’s time in office was marked by controversy. Discover the impactful and contentious legacy of this veteran lawyer and political figure.