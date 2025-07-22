Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Viral Rajya Sabha Moments, Prioritising India’s Interests

In a major development, Jagdeep Dhankhar has stepped down as Vice President of India and, by extension, as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, with effect from July 21, 2025. In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar cited health concerns and the need to follow medical advice as the reasons for his abrupt departure. The sudden mid-term resignation—coming just hours after he led Rajya Sabha proceedings and acknowledged a motion for Justice Yashwant Varma’s removal—has triggered widespread debate. Here's a look at the constitutional impact of this vacancy and the process to elect a new Vice President.