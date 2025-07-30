Jaishankar Questions Congress: 'What Did You Talk During Beijing Olympics?' | Rajya Sabha Full Speech

On July 30, 2025, during the eighth day of the Parliament Monsoon Session, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar gave a sharp and witty reply in the Rajya Sabha while addressing the Opposition’s criticism of India’s China policy. Targeting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh, whom he referred to as “China Gurus,” Jaishankar drew attention to his 41 years of diplomatic service, including being India’s longest-serving ambassador to China. He provocatively asked Congress what exactly they had discussed during the Beijing Olympics, questioning their stance on China.