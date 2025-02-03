Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan Targets UP Govt, Says Water Most Contaminated In Mahakumbh

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan claims that water in Mahakumbh is most contaminated. She further claims that the UP government is lying about the number of people attending Mahakumbh. Jaya Bachchan on Monday targeted the ongoing Mahakumbh fair, calling sacred Ganga water the most contaminated. Jaya Bachchan says, "Where is the water most contaminated right now? It's in Kumbh. Bodies (of those who died in the stampede) have been thrown in the river, because of which the water has been contaminated... The real issues are not being addressed. The common people visiting Kumbh are not receiving any special treatment; there is no arrangement for them"