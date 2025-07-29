JP Nadda Full Speech: 'I Understand Kharge's Frustration'

During the Parliament Monsoon Session on July 29, 2025, BJP President and Rajya Sabha Leader of the House J.P. Nadda delivered a strong defense of the Modi government’s actions after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Responding to opposition criticism, Nadda highlighted the government’s firm commitment to national security and explained the swift execution of Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, which targeted nine terrorist camps across the Line of Control and neutralized over 100 terrorists. He dismissed Congress’s accusations of inaction, stressing that the government’s decisive military response, including Operation Mahadev that killed the three terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack, reflected India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.