Published Feb 20, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST

After Telangana Govt's Move, Karnataka Follows Suit With Request For Ramzan Leave

Bengaluru: After the Telangana Government's circular for Ramadan leave, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) submitted a request to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, seeking reduced working hours for government employees during the month of Ramadan. KPCC Vice President Hussain has led this appeal, urging the Siddaramaiah's government to grant a one hour leave in the evening for Muslim government employees, similar to the policy in Telangana. 
 

