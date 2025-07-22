Kiren Rijiju Rips Into Opposition for Uproar Despite Imminent Op Sindoor Debate

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the opposition, stating, "They’re demanding a discussion, and we’re ready for it. So why are they disrupting the House proceedings? This hypocrisy is unacceptable. If you truly want a discussion, stop creating chaos. The government has made it clear—we’re prepared to talk. But you're wasting public money." His remarks came following persistent opposition-led disruptions in Parliament, which ultimately led to the House being adjourned for the day.