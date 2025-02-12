J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha Calls 2-Day Security Review Meeting, Top Officials To Attend Meeting

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has called for a crucial two-day security review meeting to be held in Srinagar. The meeting, scheduled to take place at 11 AM today, will see the participation of 100 senior officials, including key figures such as Director General of J&K Police, Nalin Prabhat, IGPs, DIGs, and SSPs. The meeting, which is set to occur over the course of two days, aims to evaluate the current security situation in the region and ensure that the necessary measures are in place to maintain peace and stability. The involvement of top law enforcement officials reflects the importance of this review in strengthening security frameworks across Jammu and Kashmir.