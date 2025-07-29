Modi Busts Pakistan’s False Claims on Adampur Air Base

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his May 13, 2025 visit to Punjab’s Adampur Air Force Base, strongly refuted Pakistan’s false claims of destroying the base and its S-400 system. Standing before an intact S-400 and MiG-29, he debunked Islamabad’s assertions of attacks after Operation Sindoor. Modi praised the armed forces for eliminating over 100 terrorists and nine terror camps in the May 7 operation, stressing that India’s show of strength exposed Pakistan’s failed propaganda as the world saw Adampur’s assets unharmed.

